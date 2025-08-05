Dr Philippa Whitford comes to the Borders

Friday 29th of August and Saturday 30th of August Dr Philippa Whitford and Husband Hans will host talks at the volunteer hall, St Johns street in Galashiels.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Friday 29th of August from 5.30pm until 7.30pm will be a talk on the situation in Palestine, particularly within Gaza.

Saturday 30th of August from 12pm until 2pm will be a talk on the vision of a wellbeing economy for an independent Scotland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both talks will last around 45 minutes and both talks will be followed by a matching Q&A session of around 45 minutes.

Dr Philippa Whitford and Husband Hans will host talks

As convener for SNP Kelso and Jedburgh branch many members have expressed to me anger and a sense of helplessness on a individual level for the situation in Palestine. I believe knowledge is empowerment and I took the initiative to invite Dr Philippa and her Husband, Hans, down. I am very grateful they volunteered their time to do so. As a M.A.P. trustee and volunteer Dr Whitford is well placed to advise on the situation in Gaza, Palestine during the first talk on Friday 29th of August.

The next talk, Saturday 30th of August, will focus on the potential for a wellbeing economy of an independent Scotland, our branch has recently been overwhelmed by support put forward for the baby box scheme, with many local members and supporters contacting the branch to voice their appreciation of the baby box. This and many other SNP led initiatives demonstrate the desire for an independent Scotland with a focus on a wellbeing economy.

The Borders SNP branches, together, have worked hard to secure this venue, fund and organise. Entry is completely and free to everyone and anyone who wishes to attend and listen to the talks. Booking is essential however for seating allocation and no entry will be permitted on the night without prior booking!

Free, basic, refreshments will also be provided both days.

With the support and backing of Borders SNP to organise, fund and publicise these talks. Details for booking can be found by searching Event Bright.