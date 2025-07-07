Talk of the Tournament: The rallies powering real-life connection

One week into Wimbledon and it’s not just the 18-shot rallies between Carlos Alcaraz and Fabio Fognini that are captivating audiences.

It’s the flurry of messages between fans, whose passion for the sport plays out in group chats as much as it does in the stands.

New research from Vodafone reveals that these ‘message rallies’ – rapid-fire bursts of conversation – are lighting up more than a third (35%) of Brits’ group chats daily.

With debates over favourite athletes and teams sparking some of the nation’s longest streaks, second only to family catch ups and weekend plans.

Vodafone, Official Connectivity Partner of The Championships, Wimbledon, announces the Rally Tally challenge – a pledge to donate up to 25,000 connections to those who need them most.

Over half (52%) of sports fans say they use their group chats to stay on top of the action, with one in five (20%) Brits admitting they have a dedicated group chat just to rally back-and-forth about sport.

The data also shows fans are spending just as much time chatting about matches with friends as they are watching them, with some message rallies hitting an impressive 74 back-and-forth during a single game.

Top triggers include controversial umpire decisions (28%); team and player performances (28%); and the all-important points celebrations (25%).

And 4 in 10 Brits say that bantering with mates over a match makes the experience more memorable, with nearly half (45%) feeling happier for it, and a third (33%) seeing it as a vital way to keep in touch with friends and family.

But it’s not just about staying connected during the matches. For 30% of fans, setting up the group chat is a key part of the pre-match ritual, a way to build anticipation before the first serve.

For others, it provides a way to fuel the connection long after the final point, with some even keeping the banter – and the message rallies – going for up to four years.

When not engaged in heated debate over umpire decisions or match points, Brits are just as busy chatting about dinner plans (27%), what’s going on in the workplace (25%) and neighbourhood gossip (24%) – showing that world-class rallies aren’t just happening on Centre Court but playing out in everyday conversations too.

Message rallies look different across generations: Millennials juggle multiple group chats on the same topic (37%); teens lead the way with the longest message rallies (108 average); and Gen X keep it short, tending to avoid emojis and GIFs.

Despite millions of Brits staying connected through daily back-and-forth chats, many are still missing out on these vital interactions. An estimated 10.6 million* people in the UK remain without access to the benefits of connectivity, highlighting the continued importance of closing the digital divide.

Vodafone believes connectivity is essential and everyone should have access to the opportunities it brings, and as the Official Connectivity Partner of The Championships, Wimbledon, it’s turning this year’s on-court action into real-world impact.

Through the launch of the Rally Tally challenge, the Nation’s Network is pledging up to 25,000 donated connections, matched to the average rallies recorded by IBM across the show courts. **

The initiative is part of Vodafone’s everyone.connected programme, which is on track to help four million people and businesses cross the digital divide by the end of 2025.

Nicki Lyons, Chief Corporate Affairs and Sustainability Officer, VodafoneThree, said: “In today’s always-on world, rallying messages back-and-forth with friends has become second nature. Whether it’s a flurry of texts during a nail-biting match, a stream of emojis in a group chat, or brainstorming with a colleague.

“But while millions of us enjoy everyday message rallies, not everyone can. That’s why we’re launching the Rally Tally challenge at this year’s Championships, as part of our everyone.connected programme, pledging to donate connections to those who need it most.”

With its partners, Vodafone has already helped over 3.5 million people and businesses cross the digital divide, donating mobile connectivity and technology to those who need it most. The company also provides free support to upskill businesses and communities, while offering targeted, affordable tariffs and services to make being connected easily accessible.