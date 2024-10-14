Supermarket initiative sees Scottish schools benefiting from £250k

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Headteachers and PTAs are urging shoppers to sign up to a nationwide scheme to support their local schools.

Asda’s Cashpot for Schools initiative, fronted by Joe Wicks, launched on 2nd September and has already hit the landmark figure of £3 million raised for primary schools across the UK—with seven weeks left to go.

All 22,000 state funded UK primary schools are eligible to get involved. The scheme has seen over 21,500 shoppers sign up already, and Scottish schools have so far raised over £300,000 - putting pounds back into primary schools.

The industry-first campaign sees the retailer donate 0.5% of the value of its customers’ shopping to a primary school of their choice every time they shop using Asda Rewards, with £7.5 million set to be raised in total.

Asda's Cashpot for Schools initiative is fronted by Joe WIcks

Signing up for the initiative is simple with customers simply required to opt into Cashpot for Schools in the Asda Rewards app and select their school of choice.

The campaign follows research that found that parents are asked on average to donate £138 per year to support their children’s schools, and 95% of educators say a lack of funding has impacted learning at their school.

Irene Geddes, Community Champion at Asda Elgin, said: “All of us at Asda Elgin would like to thank our customers for the support they have given by opting in to the Cashpot for Schools campaign.

"So far, £3.09 million has been raised in the UK and over a quarter of a million pounds of that pot is going directly to Scottish primary schools. We have raised over £5,000 in our store alone, thanks to our amazing customers.

“This money will make a huge difference to our local schools and to millions of children. Asda will continue to donate 0.5% of the value of customers shopping with Asda Rewards until the end of November – meaning there is millions more yet to be donated!”

Rachel Wilson, Head Teacher at Greenwards Primary School, Elgin, said: “We signed up to Asda’s Cashpot for Schools initiative so we could help raise funds to purchase outdoor play equipment for the playground.

"Local children and young people get to use the outdoor space, so we wanted to put the funds towards something that everyone would benefit from. So far, we’ve raised over £800 just from parents and the local community opting in on the Asda Rewards app.

“I can’t believe it’s so simple and we are so grateful for everyone who has supported this campaign so far, just by doing their weekly shop!

"This is going to make such a change to our schools and benefit the children greatly, keeping them fit, healthy and entertained with footballs, bats and other sports and play equipment. I would encourage everyone to sign up to a school in your local area – you have nothing to lose.”

Schools and parents can also download assets to help raise more money for schools which includes letters, newsletters, social cards, letter header, posters and leaflets at parentkind.org.uk/cashpot-for-schools-toolkit