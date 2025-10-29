Specsavers Dumfries staff complete charity walk for Guide Dogs

A LOCAL opticians took on a 10 kilometre sponsored walk around Dumfries and the surrounding area, and raised more than £1,000 for a very im-paw-tant cause.

The team at Specsavers Dumfries set off on Sunday 19 October in aid of Guide Dogs, which they have appointed as their charity partner for the next year.

The route started and ended at the Specsavers Dumfries store in the town centre, taking in the River Nith, Kingholm Quay, The Crichton, and Larchfield.

The walk was organised by long-time Specsavers colleague Sharon Currie, who has been a proud supporter of Guide Dogs through her own sponsorships for the past decade, and was keen to boost awareness and donations for the charity in a bigger way.

Specsavers Dumfries team with their friends and family members ahead of the walk

The sponsored walk aligned with the Guide Dogs Puppy Appeal, where fundraising is especially encouraged throughout the month of October.

The team set up a JustGiving page ahead of the walk, and have now raised double the initial target of £500.

Sharon says: ‘Guide Dogs is a cause very close to my heart, as I’ve been a sponsor for the past 10 years now. The charity is almost entirely funded by donations, so fundraising initiatives like our recent sponsored walk are so important, it allows the charity to continue its incredible work helping visually impaired people.’

Sandra Edgar, a Dumfries-based volunteer at Guide Dogs and a puppy raiser of 12-week old labrador - and guide dog in training - Pia, has expressed her gratitude for the store’s support.

Sandra adds: ‘Thousands of people in Scotland alone are living with sight loss, and we need the public’s support to help them continue with their daily lives.

‘I’m incredibly grateful for the team at Specsavers Dumfries for their fundraising efforts, and their dedication to raising awareness to their customers on the importance of Guide Dogs, and how they can also help.’

Sandra recently visited Sharon and the rest of the team at the store, including director Elaine Campbell, to introduce them to Pia, and share some insight on how being a puppy fosterer works.

Elaine adds: ‘It was a pleasure to meet Sandra, and of course Pia, and hear more about volunteering, and the care and effort that goes in to breeding and then training the puppies to become guide dogs.’

Specsavers’ Dumfries is located at Unit 1, Dumfries, Dumfries and Galloway, DG1 2BD, and is easily reachable by car, foot, or public transport.

For more information about the Specsavers Dumfries store, visit https://www.specsavers.co.uk/stores/dumfriesor call 01387 247272.

Guide Dogs is one of the UK’s leading sight loss charities which has developed a wide range of services to provide people living with a vision impairment the support they need.

If you could open up your heart and home to a guide dog puppy, either as a Puppy Raiser, or shorter term Puppy Fosterer, you can find out more and apply online at www.guidedogs.org.uk/volunteer. There are also volunteer roles such as Fundraisers and Collection Box Coordinators across Dumfries and Galloway for those who would like to get involved but have less time available. Whether you’re raising puppies or raising funds, you’d be making a life-changing difference.

If you’d like to discuss becoming a volunteer contact [email protected].

More information on Guide Dogs can be found at https://www.guidedogs.org.uk/.