BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and Sky have announced coverage plans for US presidential election.

Americans will be voting to decide the next resident of the White House on Tuesday November 5.

For politics watchers in the UK, they will be able to follow all the action throughout the night as the results come in.

British broadcasters have announced plans for coverage of the US Presidential election this year. Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are going head-to-head to be the next resident of the White House.

Millions of Americans have already cast their ballots as early voting opens in states across the nation. The bulk of the votes will be cast on Tuesday November 5 - and the world waits to find out who the next president will be.

If you are wanting to follow all the updates as the results are announced, you might be wondering how you can tune in from the UK. Major broadcasters have confirmed their plans for election night.

BBC

The Beeb have announced plans for coverage of the presidential election this year. The broadcaster will provide coverage throughout the night as results are confirmed.

It will be anchored by US Chief Presenters Caitríona Perry and Sumi Somaskanda. They will be joined in the studio by BBC US special correspondent Katty Kay, BBC News presenter Christian Fraser and BBC’s Social Media Investigations Correspondent Marianna Spring.

From 6am GMT BBC Breakfast will join forces with the results programme with Jon Kay joining Sumi and Caitríona in the studio. You will also be able to watch the coverage on BBC iPlayer as well as live TV.

ITV

It won’t just be BBC providing coverage through the night, ITV will be hosting an election results programme. Harris V Trump: The Results will be live from 10.45pm on Tuesday November 5.

Tom Bradby will lead the broadcast live from Washington D.C. and will be joined by award-winning correspondent Robert Moore, covering his sixth US presidential election. Anushka Asthana, ITV News' Deputy Political Editor, will take charge of the election results as they come in.

The broadcast will also feature live crosses to CNN every hour to ensure the latest results are available as soon as they are announced. You can watch it on live TV as well as ITVX.

Former Vice Presidential nominee Sarah Palin has also been confirmed as a guest across both ITV News and Good Morning Britain.

Channel 4

If you prefer Channel 4, the broadcaster will also be providing coverage throughout election night this year. America Decides: US Election Results will air on Channel 4 from 10pm on Tuesday November 5.

Presented by Krishnan Guru-Murthy, Matt Frei, Emily Maitlis and Jeremy Vine, the programme’s partnership with CNN and range of guests ensures that it will be the definitive way to watch the US election in the UK.

You can also tune in to the coverage via Channel 4 app.

Sky News

Sky News will be providing live coverage throughout the night. Chief presenter Mark Austin and world news presenter Yalda Hakim will lead overnight coverage in Sky's Washington studios.

US correspondent Mark Stone will also be in the studio. Coverage will start on Tuesday November 5 and throughout the night.

Will you be staying up to watch the results from the US election - how will you manage to stay awake. Share your tips and thoughts by emailing me: [email protected].