Scotland’s biggest music festival returns to Glasgow Green next summer, with organisers revealing some big-hitting headliners

TRNSMT Festival 2025 has announced a stellar line-up including 50 Cent and Biffy Clyro. Bringing together a full weekend of live music across multiple stages, the event is set to return to Scotland in July 2025.

The festival will take place at Glasgow Green from Friday 11 July 11 to Sunday 13 July 2025.

TRNSMT staged its first festival in 2017, replacing T in the Park as Scotland’s biggest music festival permanently. That year, Kasabian, Biffy Clyro and Radiohead topped the bill and the festival became an instant hit at Glasgow Green.

Biffy Clyro

American rap superstar 50 Cent will headline on the festival’s opening day, hot off the heels of his first-ever Las Vegas residency scheduled for early 2025. A Grammy, BRIT and three-time MOBO-winning artist and actor, this performance will mark the first rapper to headline TRNSMT since Stormzy’s set in 2019.

Scottish band Biffy Clyro will headline Saturday bringing their festival-ready anthems to Glasgow Green. After playing three sold-out shows at the Barrowland Ballroom earlier this year, Biffy will treat fans to a walk down memory lane with a setlist spanning hits from all nine albums.

Adopted homegrown heroes Snow Patrol will close the festival, returning to Scotland following their The Forest Is The Path 2025 world tour.

Full TRNSMT 2025 Line Up announced:

Friday

50 Cent

The Script

Wet Leg

Kneecap

Jamie Webster

Confidence Man

Twin Atlantic

The Royston Club

Calum Bowie

Tanner Adell

Saturday

Biffy Clyro

Fontaines D.C.

The Kooks

Underworld

Inhaler

Sigrid

Wunderhorse

Jake Bugg

James MARRIOTT

Biig Piig

Amble

Sunday

Snow Patrol

Gracie Abrams

Shed Seven

THE Lathums

The K’S

Nina Nesbitt

Nieve Ella

Rianne Downey

Kerr Mercer

Geoff Ellis, Festival Director of Rockstar Energy presents TRNSMT, said: “After a record-breaking sell-out in 2024, we can’t wait to have everyone back for the eighth year of incredible live music.

“We've worked hard to pull together an eclectic lineup including homegrown headliners and global icons, spanning a range of genres we know music fans of all ages will love. There are plenty more acts and festival experiences to be announced next year so, keep your eyes peeled.”

Tickets will then be available on general sale at fantastic early bird prices for a limited time here.