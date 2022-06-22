Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article

STRICTLY: Four Strictly Come Dancing stars along with Strictly finalist, actor and presenter Karim Zeroual, head to the Usher Hall on Friday, June 24, for one night only in the critically acclaimed West End smash, Here Come The Boys. Starring alongside the CBBC presenter will be Strictly professionals Graziano Di Prima, Nadiya Bychkova, Nikita Kuzmin and Pasha Kovalev, who will be joined by a spectacular cast of dancers. Directed and choreographed by Gareth Walker, Here Come The Boys finds the TV favourites performing to a cutting-edge soundtrack of dance-floor anthems, club classics and guilty pleasures in a show-stopping extravaganza that promises to be the biggest party of the year. The show was a complete sell-out when it first toured the UK during 2019 so don't miss it. Tickets here.

ROYAL HIGHLAND SHOW: As it celebrates its 200th anniversary, it's hard to imagine the Royal Highland Show taking place anywhere other than Ingliston, yet the first, in 1822, was staged in the grounds of Queensberry House on the Canongate, now part of the Scottish Parliament site. This weekend in excess of 190,000 visitors will once again head to Ingliston for the annual celebration of all things agricultural, which runs from June 23-26.

One of the most popular sights at recent shows has been the appearance of the ‘Heavy Horses’, Clydesdales, Shires, Percherons and, on occasion, Suffolk Punches, but also expect to see a whole range of livestock including sheep, cattle, goats, ponies, donkeys, and poultry. In fact, it’s not unusual for there to be in excess of 6000 animals and fowl in attendance. Tickets here.

FINAL CURTAIN: The curtain is about to fall on The Lion King as it enters its final week in the Capital so if you've yet to experience the magic of Disney's magical musical book now to, as they say, avoid disappointment. Based on the Academy Award-winning 1994 film of the same name, the five star favourite tells the story of a young lion prince, Simba, living in the flourishing African Pride Lands. When tragedy strikes and Simba’s wicked Uncle Scar takes his father’s life, the young prince is forced to flee the Pride Lands, leaving the life he knew behind. Eventually, joined by two hilarious and unlikely friends, he starts life anew. But when a desperate plea from the now ravaged Pride Lands comes seeking the help of their now adult prince, Simba must fulfil his destiny to be king. The Lion King prowls the Greenside Place venue until July 2. Tickets here.THE BLUES BAND: And talking of final curtains, on Saturday, June 25, The Blues Band brings their Farewell Show to the Queen's Hall. Back in the late 70s Paul Jones, Tom McGuinness, Hughie Flint (since replaced by Rob Townsend), Dave Kelly and Gary Fletcher determined to keep the Chicago and Mississippi sound alive. Four decades and more than 4,000 gigs later The Blues Band have filled halls and stadiums around the world but are now calling it a day. Catch them one final time at the Clerk Street venue. Tickets here.

​SMASH HITS: The one and only Smash Hits returns with a We Love The 90s Party on Saturday, June 25, at the Liquid Room. Think Madonna, Spice Girls, Britney Spears, Steps, All Saints, Kylie Minogue, Vanilla Ice, Cher, 2 Unlimited, Ace Of Base, Take That, Wigfield, Shaggy, Boyzone, Pete Andre, Salt n Peppa, Will Smith and Aqua plus so much more. Tickets here.

