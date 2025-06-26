​Weekend of celebrations in Duns to honour sporting legend Jim Clark

Jim Clark, Grand Prix of Mexico, Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, 23 October 1966. (Photo by Bernard Cahier/Getty Images)

Sixty years ago, sporting legend Jim Clark had one of the most remarkable seasons in racing history and it will be marked by a celebration at Duns Castle this weekend.

This two-day event on Saturday, June 28 and Sunday 29, marks a significant milestone, celebrating the legendary Jim Clark securing his second Formula 1 World Championship and triumphantly racing to victory at the Indianapolis 500, alongside victories in the British and French F2 Championships, an extraordinary achievement that remains unmatched.

This tribute of one of Scotland’s true sporting greats will undoubtedly inspire and educate both motorsport fan as well as those new to the scene,

An impressive line-up of cars that Jim raced or owned, showcased in all their splendour for your enjoyment.

The event promises a spectacular display of Jim Clark’s racing legacy, featuring numerous cars he raced, including Lotus Cortinas and single-seater racers, with the special attention given to the Lotus 49, recently awarded the prestigious title of the “Race Car of the Century.”

A collection of 14 cars owned or raced by Clark will be on show, offering the largest gathering of these vehicles in Scotland. The display will also include around 20 Lotus Cortina cars from the era.

Throughout the weekend, attendees can witness slow demonstration runs of these iconic cars, experiencing their unique sounds and smells.

The stunning Clark Edition Lotus Emira, recently unveiled at the Miami Grand Prix, will also be on display, complemented by a gathering of over 60 Lotus cars from attending Lotus car clubs.

To complement the racing atmosphere, the event will feature live music, a pipe band, trade stands, food vendors, children’s entertainment, a wheel change competition, and a Scalextric challenge. A dedicated archive tent will showcase materials from the Ian Scott Watson and Eric Bryce collections, and attendees can participate in Q&A sessions with Lotus mechanics.

Running from 10am to 4pm, the event will feature a rich array of attractions designed to entertain all ages. While the programme of events will largely mirror each day, there will be enough unique experiences to encourage visitors to attend on both days. Special guests include Sir Jackie Stewart (Saturday) Dario Franchitti, Derek Bell, and Dave Richards.