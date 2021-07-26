Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

The outdoor experts at Millets have released The Adventure Index which reveals the best destinations for an adventure holiday in 2021.

The study looks at the number of outdoor activities including walking routes, mountain bike trails and climbing routes, as well as the natural features such as lakes and mountains, to create an overall number of outdoor activities for each county.

Highland is the number one Scottish county for adventure.

Highland is the number one Scottish county for adventure, ranking 2nd in the overall index, with a huge 2,627 adventure activities. The county has 309 lakes and 56 of the largest P600 mountains, as well as 1001 mountain bike trails, 850 walking/ running trails and 282 climbing routes.

Coming in second for Scotland is Aberdeenshire with 2,065 adventure activities across the county. Ranking 4th in the overall index, with 1555 mountain bike trails, 177 climbing routes and 68 walking/ running routes.

In third place is Perth and Kinross for Scotland, with 1,668 adventure activities and coming in 5th place overall on the index. The county has 842 walking and running routes, 661 mountain bike trails and 60 climbing routes.

The fourth county in Scotland is the Scottish Borders, with 1,321 adventure activities, and ranking 8th overall on the index. The county has 761 mountain bike trials, 265 walking/ running routes and 48 climbing routes.

A spokesperson from The Adventure Index said: “As you can see there is a wealth of adventure opportunities across Scotland, so grab your outdoor gear and start exploring some of these amazing counties across the country.”

