Meet the Dandie Dinmonts in the Borders on Saturday, June 7

Selkirk's very own dog breed, the charming Dandie Dinmont Terrier, has a problem – and a big one.

Last year, just 66 Dandie Dinmont puppies were born in the UK - the lowest since records began.

“This is a disaster,” said DDTC Chairman Paul Eardley, “but the good news is that the fightback

starts now.”

And where better to begin than at the breed's spiritual home, the town of Selkirk in the Scottish

The Club is the 2nd oldest in the world and will be using its 150th birthday celebrations to not

just celebrate this landmark anniversary but to launch a campaign to revive and restore the

breed's fortunes.

On Saturday, June 7, devotees of the breed and a large number of Dandie Dinmonts will walk

on a ‘Dandie Dawdle’ at 11am from The Haining to gather at the Volunteer Hall in Selkirk (TD7 4LP),

where the first ever show for Dandie Dinmont Terriers was held back in 1875.

From there, the dogs and owners will take a short walk to the Fleece Kitchen and Bar (TD7 4BY)

behind a Scottish Piper, where 150 years ago, pioneering breed enthusiasts held the first ever

meeting that would create the world’s second-oldest dog club.

In the afternoon at 2pm, it will be the highlight of the breed's social calendar, the 10th annual running of

the Dandie Dinmont Derby, an event that attracts breed enthusiasts from all over the world and

has even been featured on national TV. Despite their short legs, Dandies can put on a surprising

turn of speed (well, most of the time) - often with hilarious results.