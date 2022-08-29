MacArts blasts off with Space this weekend
Following the success of Maiden Scotland last weekend, there’s another couple of days of top-quality events at MacArts in Galashiels, which recently featured in the Guardian newspaper’s ‘Best Grassroots Venues to Visit’.
For music fans (especially fans of 90’s Indie), legendary Liverpudlians Space (perhaps best known for the hit singles ‘Female of the Species’, ‘Avenging Angels’ and ‘Me and You Against The World') touch down on Saturday, September 3, as part of the band’s’ ‘Music for Pleasure Music for Pain’ UK Tour, with support from Hull-based indie-pop 4-piece Reardon Love.
Doors open at 7pm, with the gig starting at 8pm; tickets £18 from www.macarts.scot.
And on Sunday, September 4, there’s a real treat for theatre-lovers as telly star David Hayman (Trial and Retribution, Taboo) returns as everyman hospital patient ranting about injustice and the state of the world, Bob Cunninghame, in ‘Time’s Plague’.Doors at 7pm for 7:30pm curtain-up; tickets £15 / £10.