MacArts blasts off with Space this weekend

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

For music fans (especially fans of 90’s Indie), legendary Liverpudlians Space (perhaps best known for the hit singles ‘Female of the Species’, ‘Avenging Angels’ and ‘Me and You Against The World') touch down on Saturday, September 3, as part of the band’s’ ‘Music for Pleasure Music for Pain’ UK Tour, with support from Hull-based indie-pop 4-piece Reardon Love.