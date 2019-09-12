Highland games attract record crowds to park

The sun saw fit to shine on Peebles Highland Games on Saturday, drawing record crowds to Haylodge Park.

Event chairman Chris Patterson said: “It was a tremendous day, one of the best I’ve ever seen, and the weather really set the scene for the games.

“This was my fifth year as chair, but I’ve been on the committee for 18 years, and this was probably the best event I have seen, with around 2,000 people through the gates.

“The treasurers are now counting the takings, but it’s safe to say it will help secure the games for years to come.

“For this year, we had invested £2,500 in commercial-grade gazebos to make life a bit easier and they worked really well.

“As for the events, we had 130 Highland dancers competing, 16 pipe bands and eight competitors in the heavies.

“In the heavy events, it was good to see Barrhead athlete and former winner Daniel Carlin make a return after a break of three years, and he won every event to take the title again.

“It was also fantastic to see Andy Currie, a great friend of Peebles Highland Games, come back to fulfil the role of chieftain, and he told me that he and his two daughters had a brilliant day.

“There was a huge crowd in the town for the chieftain’s parade, both in the morning and in the evening on the way back.

“The whole event is a great testament to our hard-working committee and volunteers.”

In the piping, Stockbridge Pipe Band from Edinburgh, straight from their world championship drumming corps win in Glasgow, took the top prizes in Grade 4B and Grade 2.

Of the locals taking part in the pipe band competition in grade two, Tweedvale won the Lowland Scottish Trophy and Peebles won the Venlaw Trophy.