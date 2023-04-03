Fill your boots this weekend

Wandering Willie's Tale, with John Nichol and Iain Fraser.

Wandering Willie’s Tale is a self-contained episode in Scott’s 1824 novel Redgauntlet and was originally adapted for the stage by Judy Steel and John Nichol.

Set in the late 17th century, with the blood of the Covenanters still fresh on the ground, this is the supernatural tale of blind fiddler and Wandering Willie’s grandfather, Steenie, masterfully brought to life by John Nichol, with music from renowned fiddler Iain Fraser.

It’s being performed at MacArts in Galashiels on Thursday, April 6 at 7.30pm.

The Incubator Session at MacArts on Friday, April 7.

Tickets (£12, £10 conc) from ticket source.

The show is also at Kirkhope Hall in Ettrickbridge End on Friday and at the Heart of Hawick on Sunday (tickets from [email protected] and [email protected] respectively.

Back at MacArts on Friday, there’s an incubator session with local bands 3 Out Of 4, Leatherette, Racain and Yaris.

It’s set to be a fantastic showcase of Borders-based youth music talent, funded by Creative Scotland and Youth Music Initiative.

Hunter and McMustard, at MacArts on Saturday.

And the price to see these stars of the future? It’s only a fiver!

Doors 6:30pm for 7pm start … those aged 14-16 must be accompanied by an over 18.

And if you’re looking for something non-rugby related on Saturday, why not take in Hunter and McMustard for some acoustic-y folk comedy, drawing influences from the Mighty Boosh, Simon and Garfunkel and the Humble Bums, the duo have been describes as an “eclectic modern take on folk music with a social and global conscience”.

John McMustard (best known as the Colonel from Colonel Mustard and the Dijon 5) and Colin Hunter will be performing acoustic-y folk comedy from 8pm, drawing influences from The Mighty Boosh, Simon and Garfunkel and the Humble Bums.

Local support comes from from Kitty and the Lif.

Doors 7:30pm for an 8pm start, and tickets (£12) can be obtained from www.macarts.scot or 01896 756852.