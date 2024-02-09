Family shows on stage and screen

First is Alice in Wonderland on Saturday (10 February) at 2pm. Folksy Theatre’s Alice is filled with live music, puppets and hilarious characters. Make friends with some of the

strangest including the mysterious Cheshire Cat, the wacky Mad Hatter and the foul tempered Queen of Hearts as Alice heads down the rabbit hole to find herself in

Wonderland.

From the stage to the screen. On Wednesday 14 February comes The Boy and the Heron, the latest fantasy adventure film by master animator and director Hayao Miyazaki.

The film tells the story of young Mahito who, following a series of mysterious events, is lead into a secluded and ancient tower, home to a mischievous grey heron. Following the heron, he enters a fantastic world shared by the living and the dead. Mahito must uncover the secrets of this world, and the truth about himself. The Boy and the Heron is nominated for the 2024 Academy Award for Best Animated Feature Film.

Going for Gold is the new play in the season. It is presented by Catherine Wheels (international multi-award winning and specialist producers of theatre for young people).

Going for Gold tells the story of Vickie who wants to compete at the Olympics despite the fact that she isn’t very good at sport. Yet despite the odds, her love for athletics takes her all

the way to the games in London 2012. This is a story about friendship, working out who you are, loving failure and dreaming big.

Going for Gold is onstage on Saturday 16 March at 12noon and 3pm.

Tickets for all three shows are available now from the Eastgate Box Office on 01721 725777 or online www.eastgatearts.com Combined adult plus child tickets should be booked through box office.