Dust off that super hero suit

Iron Man is headed to Galashiels.

BGCP Comic takes over the Volunteer Hall from 10am-4pm, after a two-year wait due to the Covid pandemic.

An estimated 1,500 people are expected to attend the event, with 1,000 tickets already purchased in advance.

Fans can buy that all-important merchandise, and of course comics, from traders, while they can also meet cosplayers, and take part in gaming workshops.

There will be workshops that can be purchased, such as slime-making, Jurassic class, design your own superhero and superhero mask sessions, so the young ’uns can expect a super day.

Comic fans can expect everything on sale from comic books, graphic novels, action figures, statues, pins, trading cards, keyrings, t-shirts, art and much more.

Attendees will also be able to meet the seven-foot-tall Bumblebee, Iron Man, Spider Man and the Ghostbusters, as well as being given the opportunity to play retro arcade machines and consoles for free.

BGCP has organised Comic Cons in Glasgow for several years before branching out to Edinburgh, Fife, Dundee, Perth, Aberdeen and now the Borders.