Catchphrase queen set to exchange corn in Melrose

Arabella Weir, who is set to launch the Corn Exchange in Melrose as a live comedy venue.

And now, with restrictions about to ease further, Live Borders is launching the recently-refurbished building as a new venue for live comedy in the region, and The Fast Show star Arabella Weir has been signed up to be the first comic to take to the stage on Friday, September 10.

Weir, known for her catchphrase “Does My Bum Look Big In This?”, will stop off in Melrose with her new show “Does My Mum Loom Big In This?”.

The moving, hilarious show is set for a previously sold-out UK tour, with the Melrose gig being an added date.

Weir is no stranger to performing in Melrose, having already appeared as a popular guest during the town’s Borders Book Festival, and this mother of all confessional shows is set to tickle the fancy of anyone who's had a mother, been a mother or even just known a mother.

The telly comedy star and bestselling author recounts stories from her dysfunctional childhood and life as a single working mother in this fearlessly honest show, which explores all the pain, pitfalls, embarrassment and unintentional hilarity of motherhood.

Jason Moyes, creative programmer at Live Borders, said: "Arabella Weir is well known across the UK as an actor, comedian and writer and we are delighted to have her in Melrose for our First Comedy at the Corn Exchange event.

"People will know her for playing Beth in BBC’s Two Doors Down, but she’s also known for The Fast Show and the many characters she played in it.”

“The Corn Exchange is just the right size for this kind of show, and with the new image and refurbishments completed over lockdown, it seemed the right time to bring some live comedy to the region.

"And I think right now we could all do with a good laugh and a good night out.”

Weir wrote all of her hit characters for The Fast Show, as well her BBC2 series Posh Nosh, which she wrote with Does My Bum Look Big In This? co-writer Jon Canter, starring alongside Richard E. Grant.

She has also appeared in Doctor Who, One Foot In The Grave, Pure, Skins and Drifters.