Art in Architecture event bringing exhibition to rural Borders

An art exhibition housed within a rural Borders home is set to put the region on the map both artistically and architecturally this weekend.

Architect Siroos Gholami is opening up Old Cottage at Edgerston Tofts, just two miles from Carter Bar, as the Edgerston Gallery for a four-day exhibition as part of the Art in Architecture initiative.

The architectural designer, now living in Musselburgh, bought the house around 10 years ago, renovating it from a dilapidated cottage into a family home and later holiday rental.

Its latest transformation, though, will see the house turned into a display platform for Stirling artist Anastasia Lennon and her exhibition, ‘A Retrospective’.

“As the name of the event suggests, it is about both the artist and the building the art is exhibited in,” Siroos explained. “Art in Architecture is a sponsored event aiming to provide an opportunity for artists, writers and artisans to exhibit their work in parts of Scotland that are often too remote for the mainstream events.

“The first series has been sponsored by our family and we hope that in the future we can develop a relationship with communities in Scotland and encourage others to sponsor these events, aiming to, at some point, travel beyond Edgerston.”

Looking ahead to hosting an event next year, he added: “That one will exhibit paintings by another artist residing in Scotland and book readings by a writer who also stays not far from our rolling hills in the Borders.

“I hope we can move the event around and have a reasonably-formulated brief for the type of architecture we would select to exhibit in, but the door will be open to all works of art, from paintings and sculpture to authors and musicians.

“We will try to combine at least two genre of art in future, whilst aiming to broaden our architectural horizons and perhaps find other modern architecturally-inspiring spaces to exhibit in.”

Old Cottage is situated at Edgerston Tofts, one mile off the A68 eight miles south of Jedburgh.

Anastasia’s exhibition will be open there on Saturday, September 28, from 6-9pm, then from Monday, September 30, to Wednesday, October 2, between 11am-4pm.

For more information or to confirm attendance you can contact siroos.gholami@live.co.uk or call: 07547 391830.