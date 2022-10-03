Archery fundraiser at Westruther

The Covid pandemic meant the group was unable to run their main fund-raising “have a go” activities, so they are relaunching their new season by hosting an Antique Craft Collectors Flea Markey at Westruther Village Hall on October 21 and 22, and visitors will be given the opportunity to hit ‘gold’ with the bow and arrow.

Organiser Mick Cowen said: “The Covid outbreak meant we have been simply unable to hold any of our normal community archery events and funding is low, so we decided to hire the hall and sports ground for this event, which we hope will attract the public. The stalls are all fully booked, and folk can also have a go at some fun Disney-themed archery for a small charge.”