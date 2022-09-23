An apple a day in Melrose
On Saturday, October 1, the annual Apple Day event takes place in Harmony Orchard in Melrose.
The orchard will be open from 10.30am to 3pm and visitors will learn about different types of the traditional fruit from local experts, and there will be a chance to buy various varieties.
There will also be stalls by several local produce traders, selling home-made foodstuffs, locally-grown plants and crafts.
There’s also the chance to have a go at archery.
Entry is free for the National Trust for Scotland event, but donations will be welcome in order to support the upkeep of its Melrose properties.
The pedestrian entrance is on St Mary’s Road, opposite the rear exit of St Mary’s School, however, there will be no parking allowed in the orchard.
Dogs are welcome, if kept on leads.