A brief encounter in Darnick.

Piccadilly (1929) is a silent British classic and was also an international success.

The film was restored and re-released by Milestones Films in 2004 and on DVD in 2005 with the soundtrack composed by Neil Brand.

In Piccadilly, Anna May Wong sizzles as Shosho, a scullery maid who rises to stardom in the Piccadilly nightclub in this tale of jealousy, betrayal, forbidden love and a mysterious murder.

The Brief Encounter duo play vintage jazz and more on nine instruments in this unique show.

Chris and Veronica Perrin are multi-instrumentalists playing vintage jazz at home and abroad as the Brief Encounter Duo.

A review prompted the couple to come to the Borders.

Dougal Stewart wrote: “I went to the performance in Bardon Mill and enjoyed both the film and the accompanying music, so wonderfully played by the Brief Encounter Duo.

"In discussion with the Darnick Village Development Trust, I suggested that this would be a great evening event in the village hall and all agreed.”

The show will take place on Thursday, April 25, at 7.30pm, Darnick Village Hall. BYOB. Light refreshments available (cash payment)

To reserve your tickets please send £10 per person to: Darnick Village Development Trust, Bank account: 06006146 Sort code: 80 06 88