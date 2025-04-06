Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Great Celebrity Bake Off line-up for episode four has been confirmed 🍰

Yet more celebrities are competing in The Great Celebrity Bake Off this year.

The line-up for the latest episode has been confirmed.

But who will be heading into the famous tent next?

A fresh batch of stars will be heading into the Bake Off tent this weekend. The celebrities are competing in a charity spin-off of the beloved long-running cooking competition.

The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up to Cancer has returned for a brand new series in 2025 and it is now in its fourth week. The line-up for the latest episode has been confirmed by Channel 4.

But who is heading into the tent this week? Here’s all you need to know:

What time is The Great Celebrity Bake Off on?

The Great Celebrity Bake Off cast 2025 ep 4 | Channel 4/ Love Production/ Mark Bourdillon

It is time to head back into the bake off tent today (April 6) as the show is set to return for a new episode on Channel 4 this evening. The Great Celebrity Bake Off is due to start at 7.40pm and will run until 9pm.

What will the celebs be baking this week?

In the three challenges tonight, the bakers must make delicious crumpets in the signature, not panic over perfect piping in the technical and recreate their celebrity hero in pastry for their showstopper.

Who are the stars on The Great Celebrity Bake Off this week?

For the fourth episode, the cast includes comedian Adam Buxton, singer, songwriter and actress Self Esteem AKA Rebecca Lucy Taylor. There will also be actress and writer Meera Syal, as well as comedian and actor Tommy Tiernan competing.

The first episode saw broadcasters Chris and Rosie Ramsey, as well as sibling TV presenters and property experts Scarlette and Stuart Douglas enter the tent. While in week two it was Sarah Beeny, Amelia Dimoldenberg, Roman Kemp, and Maxine Peake.

For week three the cast included TV presenter and broadcaster Kate Garraway, Actor, writer and director Gbemisola Ikumelo, Comedian Phil Wang, plus Actress, writer and comedian Sophie Willan.

Speaking ahead of her appearance on the show, Kate Garraway said: “Baking is alchemy! So, I don’t think I’ve come out proving myself a Merlin, but I’m hoping not to be the wicked witch of the west.”

