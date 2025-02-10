This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

‘90s grunge legends Smashing Pumpkins have announced four tour dates for 2025.

The show brings together some of the original line-up with Billy Corgan, including James Iha and Jimmy Chamberlain.

The show is set to feature Skunk Anansie, White Lies and more to be announced.

Remember how Britpop was a call-to-arms against the wave of grunge music permeating the British airwaves back in the ‘90s?

Well, while many are enjoying the Cool Britannia nostalgia buzz brought on by Oasis’ upcoming reunion shows, those of us with holes in our jeans and adjourned in flannel are happy to find out that the Smashing Pumpkins have announced a short tour of the UK in 2025.

The show is also set to feature another nostalgic act from the world of ‘90s rock, in the form of Skunk Anansie, while White Lies have also been confirmed with more promises to follow in due course.

Where are Smashing Pumpkins performing in the UK in 2025?

The Smashing Pumpkins are performing at the following locations on the following dates:

August 10 2025 - Gunnersbury Park, London

August 12 2025 - Piece Hall, Halifax

August 13 2025 - Scarborough Open Air Theatre

August 14 2024 - Colchester Castle

When can I get tickets to see Smashing Pumpkins in the UK in 2025?

Pre-sale tickets

Sign-ups for presale tickets, set to go on sale on February 13 2025, are currently taking place now through Ticketmaster.

General ticket sales

General sales will then take place through Ticketmaster from February 14 2025 at 10am.

What did Smashing Pumpkins perform when they last played the UK?

The last time Billy Corgan and company performed in the UK was only back in 2024, with Smashing Pumpkins performed at Cardiff Castle on June 14 2024. According to Setlist.FM, the band performed the following set:

The Everlasting Gaze

Doomsday Clock

Zoo Station (U2 cover)

Today

Thru the Eyes of Ruby

Spellbinding

Tonight, Tonight

That Which Animates the Spirit

Ava Adore

Disarm

Springtimes

Mayonaise

Bullet With Butterfly Wings

Empires

Beguiled

1979

Birch Grove

Gossamer (with “The Spaniards” ending)

Jellybelly

Cherub Rock

Zero (preceded by “Where Boys Fear to Tread” tease)

Will you be signing up to get your tickets to see Smashing Pumpkins performing in London or Hafliax, or are you set to wait out and see if more shows are announced? Let us know your thoughts on this gig announcement by leaving a comment down below.