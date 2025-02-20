Premier League darts will be live on Sky Sports this year 🎯

The Premier League darts is back for a third week.

Dublin will play host to the action this week.

But how can you tune in from home?

It is time to dust down your dart board and practice your best 180 because the Premier League is back for its third week. Eight of the best players in the world will be battling it out for the crown over the coming weeks.

Luke Littler is the defending champion - and he was the winner of week two. While Luke Humphries triumphed on the first night of the competition.

If you haven’t managed to get tickets for the action at the 3Arena today (February 20) - or don’t live in Dublin. You might be wondering how to watch it from home.

What time is the Premier League darts on TV?

Luke Littler congratulates Michael van Gerwen on his victory during the opening night of the Premier League Darts season at The SSE Arena Belfast | Getty Images

Sky Sports has broadcasting rights for the whole tournament in the UK. It has confirmed that for week three, its coverage will start at 7pm and continue through the rest of the evening.

Every round of the Premier League darts will be live on Sky Sports on a Thursday night, through to the final on May 29 at the O2 in London. Sky is also the broadcaster for the World Darts Championship at the end of the year.

Which Sky Sports channel is the darts on?

Sky has moved the darts around a bit over the first few weeks of the Premier League. It means you might not be sure which channel to tune into tonight (February 20).

It will be on both Sky Sports Main Event/ Event HD and Sky Sports + from 7pm. You can also watch it on Now TV if you have a sports package.

Introduced last year, Sky Sports+ is the broadcaster’s newest channel. It can be found on 410 for Sky Glass customers, 412 for Sky Q customers and 416 for ROI.

