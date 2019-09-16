Poet Hannah hopes audience at Hawick tour date will get her drift

October has been designated Black History Month – as well as breast cancer and lupus awareness month, by the by – and the National Theatre of Scotland is staging a touring show to mark that worldwide event.

Titled The Drift, it’s a one-woman spoken-word autobiographical piece written and performed by Hannah Lavery.

Opening in Aberdeen on Wednesday, October 2, and wrapping up in Glasgow 10 days later, it can be seen at the Heart of Hawick, its only stopping-off point in the Borders, on Tuesday, October 8.

Tickets for the show, directed by Eve Nicol and designed by Kirstie Currie, cost £10 or £12. For details, go to www.heartofhawick.co.uk or www.nationaltheatrescotland.com

Next month’s tour follows a sold-out performance of The Drift in Glasgow in October last year and its original presentation at the National Theatre of Scotland’s pop-up weekend festival Just Start Here in January 2018, also in Glasgow.

The Drift, an account of growing up and coming to terms with issues presented by being of mixed race, is billed as a journey through history, Scottishness, belonging and grief.

Lavery is currently learning and engagement co-ordinator for the Scottish Poetry Library.

Brought up in Edinburgh but now living at Dunbar in East Lothian, the former secondary school English teacher’s CV includes performances at the Edinburgh International Book Festival.

Her tour is supported by Flint and Pitch Productions and the Workers Theatre, both based in Edinburgh.

Black History Month started off in the US in 1970 as a successor to the shorter Negro History Week held there since 1926 and has been observed this side of the Atlantic since 1987. For details, go to www.blackhistorymonth.org.uk