Phil and Aly make triumphant return to Kelso’s Tait Hall

One of the most popular duos ever to grace the Tait Hall stage are winging their way back to Kelso this autumn.

Eternal guests on the BBC’s Hogmanay show, supreme fiddler Aly Bain and accordion player Phil Cunningham, known as simply Phil and Aly, have established themselves as the epitome of excellence in the world of traditional music.

With their musical magic and quick-witted humour, they will pull your emotional strings one moment and have you falling off the seat with laughter the next.

Aly and Phil, both of whom have been awarded MBEs for their services to Scottish music, have recorded six albums together and have been touring as a duo since 1988.

Lynne Lauder, area manager at Live Borders, told us, “We can’t wait to have two such talented traditional performers come to Kelso’s Tait Hall for an evening of music and song.

“We’re really lucky to be able to host such high-quality musicians in Kelso as part of our wider events programme.”

Phil is widely regarded as one of the most exciting and innovative accordion players of the times, and has taken the instrument from strength to strength, setting the standards by which many young players fix their sights today.

His early work with leading Scots band Silly Wizard reclaimed a place for the accordion in the traditional music world and his astonishing dexterity and musicality has delighted audiences all over the world.He works extensively in television and film as a composer, musical director and presenter and manages to somehow juggle all of these diverse commitments and still continue touring and recording with long time musical partner and friend Aly.

Aly’s playing is unique – driving, impassioned and pure – with vibrant, unmistakable tone that has earned him a following of ardent fans throughout the world.

From Lerwick, Shetland, he helped establish the folk band Boys of the Lough, with whom he toured extensively and recorded for many years.

Simultaneously, Aly pursued a solo career in collaborative and television projects.

The gig at Kelso’s Tait Hall takes place on September 27. Doors are open at 7pm, with the concert starting at 7.30pm. Tickets, from £10, can be booked by visiting www.liveborders.org.uk/book/whats-on/aly-bain-and-phil-cunningham-live-in-kelso/