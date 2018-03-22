NHS Borders want to hear from dementia carers

In September last year NHS Borders launched the Tweeddale Carers Project (Dementia) with funding from The Queen’s Nursing Institute Scotland.

NHS Borders’ Community Nursing team are working in conjunction with Queen Margaret University, the Borders Carers Centre and Community Capacity Building (Scottish Borders Council) in order to promote resilience and enhance informal carers’ wellbeing in the Tweeddale area.

If you support someone with dementia, NHS Borders want to hear your stories about what caring is like for you. go along on Tuesday, March 27 to the Eastgate Theatre & Arts Centre in Peebles, from 1.30-3pm for an afternoon tea and an informal chat.

Members of staff will be present from the Community Nursing team, Borders Carers Centre and the Community Capacity Building team.

By putting carers at the centre of the project from the outset, it is hoped that resources subsequently developed will meet expressed needs, identifying what is lacking for carers in the Tweeddale area and inform those who want to support them to do it in the most helpful way.

There are currently over 90,000 people in Scotland living with a diagnosis of dementia, a number that is expected to double within a generation as life expectancy increases. Of this number, over 2,200 live in the Scottish Borders, with almost 100 being under the age of 65.

As the number of people living with dementia increases, the lives of more and more people are being touched by the difficulties of living with this very challenging condition - whether as a patient, carer, family member or friend.

Peter Lerpiniere, Associate Director of Nursing for Mental Health, Learning Disability & Older People at NHS Borders said: “Nobody should face dementia alone. Having conversations about dementia; with partners, with family and friends, or with medical professionals can make a huge difference to someone’s future quality of life. For patients, their families, and carers, understanding more about dementia enables them to make informed choices to live well with dementia.

“We also want to connect with carers and hear about their experiences. Together we are exploring the best ways of promoting feelings of health and wellbeing for those at the centre of care. Keeping carers healthy and well is important not only for them as individuals, but also for those that they are caring for.”