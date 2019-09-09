Kelso amateur dramatic group needs to man up so it can stage Sister Act

A Borders theatre company lining up a production of the comedy musical Sister Act has issued a plea for misters to get in on the act.

Kelso Amateur Operatic Society is about to start auditions for its take on the 2006 musical – written by Alan Menken, Glenn Slater and Bill and Cheri Steinkellner, based on the 1992 Whoopi Goldberg film of the same name – but first it needs to man up so it can cast male roles as gangsters and clergymen.

Society chairperson Julia Wailes-Fairbairn said: “Forget opera. Forget old-fashioned musicals. This is a dazzling disco musical with fabulous character parts and amazing songs and harmonies, drama and dancing.

“If you’ve ever felt like you’d like your moment in the spotlight, then now is your chance.

“It’s a great way to meet new people and to fill those winter months with a fun and rewarding activity, culminating in the amazing thrill of performing to large audiences in the Tait Hall.

“Although the show is set in a convent, there are some good male lead parts and several minor ones.

“The score is different to the film, with more of a disco beat, and there are great opportunities if you want to sing, act or dance – or even all three at the same time.”

The society is running a recruitment drive for new members of all ages and levels of experience, but it is particularly on the lookout for men to take on lead male roles.

The stage show differs radically from the film, with the male parts on offer including Eddie the nervous policeman, Curtis the smooth gangster, Monsignor O’Hara the flamboyant preacher, plus three further gang members.

There are also lots of female parts up for grabs, including nuns, backing singers and Delores Van Cartier herself, and dancers are required too.

“No previous stage experience is necessary as expert coaching will be provided. Enthusiasm and commitment are the only requirements,” added Julia.

Sister Act will be performed from March 16 to 21 next year, and it will be directed by Euan McIver, with Heather Cattanach as music director and Janice Bruce as choreographer.

For details, email kelso.opera@hotmail.co.uk

Audition pieces can be requested, and pre-audition coaching is available from the production team on Tuesday, September 17, though slots have to be booked in advance.

Auditions will be held at the Tait Hall from 7pm on Tuesday, September 23, with dance auditions starting at 6.30pm.

The society’s previous shows include The Producers in 2016, Monty Python’s Spamalot in 2017, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels in 2018 and Oliver! in 2019.