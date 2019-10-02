Jamie Lawson lining up MacArts show to launch Scottish tour

Ivor Novello Award-winning songwriter Jamie Lawson is swapping the stadiums of the south for the more intimate venues of Scotland to perform across the country this month.

He’ll kick off his six-date acoustic tour with an opening gig at MacArts Centre in Galashiels on Sunday.

The English singer-songwriter, who hails from Plymouth, gained mainstream success after his single ‘Wasn’t Expecting That’ sold more than one million copies and charted at number six in the UK top 40.

The track bagged Lawson the then largely-unknown artist the Ivor Novello award for Best Song Musically and Lyrically in 2015.

After becoming the first artist to be signed to Ed Sheeran’s record label, Gingerbread Man Records, he went on the release his self-titled album, his third collection since 2006, which peaked at number one the same year.

In August 2017 he released Happy Accidents, his second album produced through Sheeran’s label and his fourth overall with ‘Can’t See Straight’ and ‘A Little Mercy’ being its most popular tracks, but both failing to make it into the charts.

But he immediately followed that album release with a tour supporting fellow Brit singer and songwriter James Blunt, his own headline tour, then another tour with mentor, boss and friend Sheeran - giving Lawson a summer run round some of the biggest sports stadiums that the UK, Ireland and mainland Europe have to offer.

Fans were seduced by the singer-songwriter’s effortless way with an ear worm melody and heart worn lyric, and by the undying magic of his breakout classic Wasn’t Expecting That.

But he’ll swap the stadiums for MacArts Centre in Galashiels on Sunday as he focuses on playing more intimate shows featuring new material.

His latest album, The Years In Between, released in March, is being described as a “soaring, emotional, inspiring, uplifting and resoundingly melodic new album,” and Sunday’s show promises to feature plenty of new and old favourites.

After kicking off his Scottish tour in Galashiels on Sunday, with doors opening at 8pm, Jamie will travel north to Stirling, Dundee, Inverness and Kirkwall before concluding the tour next weekend in Aberdeen.

Tickets are still available from www.beyondpresents.co.uk; www.ticketmaster.co.uk; or in person from Mac Arts in Bridge Street.