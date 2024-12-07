Don’t get caught out by the change in schedule 🕷

I’m a Celebrity will not air at the usual time on Saturday December 7.

ITV has confirmed that the show will start later due to the return of You Bet!

The TV schedule for Saturday night has been revealed.

I’m a Celebrity fans are being reminded that the show will start later than usual tonight (December 7).

The semi-final of the popular ITV reality series will not air in its traditional slot, due to the start of the revival of You Bet! Stephen Mulhern and Holly Willoughby are on hosting duty as the game show returns for the first time in 27 years.

It means that you could easily get caught out by the TV schedule. ITV has announced the new time that I’m a Celebrity will air on Saturday evening - all you need to know:

What time does I’m a Celebrity start tonight?

Ant and Dec on I’m A Celeb | ITV

The ITV show is scheduled to begin at the later time of 9.30pm today. It is the first time the series has been moved out of the 9pm slot in 2024.

Fans can expect the show to finish at approximately 10.35pm. Meaning the episode is just over an hour including adverts.

Why has I’m a Celeb been moved?

The reality show has been pushed back by 30 minutes for tonight’s episode (December 7). It is a highly unusual move for ITV, which has kept the show in a consistent slot throughout its run this year.

However due to the highly-anticipated return of You Bet! it has been moved to the slightly later time of 9.30pm. The revival sees the game show back with a new episode for the first time since April 1997.

Two specials are currently planned, ITV has said. During its initial run in the 1980s and 1990s, the show was hosted by Bruce Forsyth, then by Matthew Kelly and finally Darren Day.

