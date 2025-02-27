Pokémon fans won’t want to miss out on the livestream 👀

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pokémon fans will be given a look at what’s next from the franchise.

A livestream is set to take place this afternoon.

UK viewers have been told how to watch it.

Pokémon Day has arrived and that means only one thing - fresh news about the future of the franchise. And with the reveal of the Switch 2, excitement is starting to build about what could be on the horizon.

To celebrate all things Pokémon, a livestream has been announced for today (February 27). Fans might be wondering how they can tune in - and if it will be on at a reasonable time in the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The most recent Pokémon Presents took place in February 2024 and saw the announcement of Legends: Z-A a follow up to 2022’s popular spin off Legends: Arceus.

When is the Pokémon Presents livestream?

The Pokemon Center pop up shop will be back in London for 2025. | AFP via Getty Images

To celebrate Pokémon Day, there will be a livestream today (February 27). The timings have been confirmed for fans around the world.

It will start at 2pm in the UK - so you may want to time your lunchbreak to overlap with it. Across the pond in the US it will be a much earlier start with the stream beginning at 9am ET/ 6am PT.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How to watch Pokémon Presents?

The livestream will be broadcast on the official Pokémon YouTube channel. Go to the link here - and make sure you double check you have the right time.

Announcing the stream, the Pokémon Company said: “In celebration of Pokémon Day, there will be a new Pokémon Presents presentation on Thursday, February 27, 2025. Tune in to the official Pokémon YouTube channel at that time for the latest news and updates from the world of Pokémon.”

What would you like to see be announced at Pokémon Presents? Let me know by email: [email protected] .