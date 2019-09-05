Glaswegian act Kinnaris Quartet hope to get Selkirk folk club’s autumn season off to flying start

Kinnaris are, in south-east Asia, mythical bird-woman hybrids renowned for their singing, and Glasgow’s Kinnaris Quintet, though lacking any avian characteristics, have also been acclaimed for their way with a tune.

That being so, feathers might not fly when the five-piece folk act play for Selkirk’s String Jam Club at the town’s County Hotel on Saturday, September 14, but they’ll be hoping to cause a bit of a flap at least.

“This is a really important event for us and the town, especially as it happens to be the final night of the Scottish Borders Walking Festival, and this band are a very big name in their genre,” said event promoter Allie Fox.

“Five women, three fiddles, one mandolin and one guitar make up this powerhouse of a band, creating a big and beautiful sound, infused with delicacy, sweet melody and pure exhilaration.

“Although strongly rooted in Scottish trad, their approach is fresh, fearless and unconventional.

“You can expect a melting pot of influences including bluegrass, old-time, classical and new compositions full of harmony, emotion and a deep, driving energy.

“String Jam Club is thrilled to be welcoming this world-class band to the launch of our autumn season at what will be an unforgettable gig in our intimate and friendly venue.

“We are also delighted that this concert is part of the annual Scottish Borders Walking Festival programme, providing the last night of the festival’s celebrations.

“Everyone who loves music is welcome, as well as festival-goers, and you can be sure of a technically-dazzling performance of peerless music played with unbridled enthusiasm and an inspiring sense of freedom.”

Kinnaris Quintet have only been playing together since 2017, but have built up a reputation rapidly since then, attested to by multiple awards already, and their first LP, Free One, released in September, was described as one of the best debut albums of 2018 by Folk Radio UK.

They’re made up of Fiona MacAskill and Laura Wilkie on fiddles, Aileen Gobbi on five-string fiddle, Laura-Beth Salter on mandolin and Jenn Butterworth on guitar.

They were nominated for the title of best folk band at the Scot Trad Music Awards last year, Free One reached the longlist for 2019’s Scottish Music Industry Association and Creative Scotland Scottish album of the year award, and Butterworth is on the shortlist to be named BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards’ musician of the year.

Tickets, priced £15, are available online at www.eventbrite.co.uk, in person at the County Hotel in High Street or by calling 07930 872033.