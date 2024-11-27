Don’t miss out on your chance to vote 🗳

Fans can vote for winners in The Game Awards.

The shortlist for Game of Year award has been confirmed.

If you haven’t voted yet - you still have plenty of time.

Fans will get to have their say in The Game Awards this year. The ceremony, which is the gaming industry’s equivalent of the Oscars, is being held in Los Angeles in December.

Host Geoff Keighley has announced the nominees in all of the categories, including Game of the Year. The six game shortlist includes a few surprises - as well as plenty of expected names.

The Game Awards will take place on Thursday December 12 in Los Angeles. The ultimate decision on winners comes down to a mix of a jury and public votes. Find out how many times you can vote this year.

The Game of the Year award is presented onstage in 2021. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) | Kevin Winter/Getty Images

How many times can you vote for The Game Awards?

You can cast 29 votes for this year’s awards - but you can only vote once per category. So you can only vote once for Game of the Year, for example.

I’ve got a round-up of all the categories in my how to vote guide. In order to stop people from mass voting, you are required to create an account to be able to vote.

You don’t have to vote in every single category - in fact you can just pick one or two if you want, to back your favourite games of the year. But you can cast up to 29 votes - in total.

When is the deadline for voting?

The Game Awards will take place on Thursday December 12 - for US audiences at least. In the UK, it will run in the early hours of December 13. It is just over two weeks away now - and you have plenty of time to cast your votes.

The deadline for voting is Wednesday December 11 at 6pm PT (pacific time) - which is 9pm ET and for those in the UK, it is 2am on December 12. Go to The Game Awards website to cast your vote.

What should win Game of the Year? Share your picks by emailing me: [email protected].