Britain’s Got Talent judge Bruno Tonioli is missing from some auditions 👀

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Britain’s Got Talent for its 18th series on ITV.

Bruno Tonioli will be absent from some of the auditions.

The reason for his absence has been explained.

Britain’s Got Talent is back on our screens - but fans will notice a bit of a switcheroo when it comes to the judging panel. Bruno Tonioli will be back for his third year in the hot seat, although he will be missing from some of the auditions.

The former Strictly Come Dancing favourite will be replaced by a guest judge on a number of occasions, ITV revealed last year. He was absent from the filming of three of the audition days last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bruno replaced David Walliams after his departure from the show post the 2022 series of the long-running reality show. But why is he absent on occasions this season?

Why is Bruno Tonioli missing from BGT auditions?

Britain's Got Talent judge Bruno Tonioli | Nigel Roddis/Getty Images

The long-time Strictly Come Dancing judge is back for his third series on Britain’s Got Talent. However, during the filming of the auditions last year, he had to miss three days of filming due to his commitments to Dancing with the Stars in the US.

Bruno does appear during the BGT auditions for the series, but on occasions he will also be missing and replaced by a guest judge - KSI. He will be on the judging panel as usual for the live shows later in the spring this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bruno said: “Who better than a young, attractive, multi-talented star, known the world over, filling in for another young, attractive, multi-talented star, known the world over! In all seriousness, I can think of no one better to keep my seat warm than the wonderful KSI, even though I spend most of the show out of it anyway… I’ll be itching to get back to the judging panel for another year of laughter, tears and everything in between."

When did Bruno Tonioli join Britain’s Got Talent?

The former Strictly judge joined the BGT panel back in series 16, which aired in 2023. He took over from David Walliams following his resignation after comments he made during filming in 2020 emerged.

Bruno has plenty of judging experience, having been on the panel for Strictly from 2004 to 2019. As well as being a judge on Dancing with the Stars in the US from 2005 to the present day.