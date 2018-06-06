Principals whip up frenzy of activity in West Linton

West Linton’s annual festival, dating back to 1803, returned to the village this week boasting an array of community events.

The installation of this year’s Whipman, gamekeeper Adrian Jackson, and his lass, his wife Fiona, a gun-dog trainer, took place on Friday.

Whipman's rideout.

Their first duties included dancing a reel before leading a procession around the village aided by West Linton and District Pipe Band and a large contingent of ex-whipmen and ex-whipmen’s lasses, committee members and visiting principals, along with fancy-dress floats.

The main rideout to the Pentlands took place on Saturday, with riders fording the River Lyne before heading to the Whipman parishes to carry out the traditional check of their boundaries.

Meanwhile, a children’s fancy-dress contest and fun afternoon took place back in the village.

On Sunday, Adrian and Fiona and their supporting principals – barony herald Junior Bureqele, flower girl Lily Dow and presenting lady Patsy Campbell – led followers to St Andrew’s Church for a service before the afternoon’s family bike rideout.

The week’s other events included sports tournaments, a dog show, cycle races and disco, all said to have been well supported.

Whipman week concludes with a sports day and presentation of trophies on Saturday.