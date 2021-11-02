Young buskers nominated for award

The Bannerfield Buskers.

The group’s Two Towns Housing Estate Youth Musical Outreach Programme in Bannerfield, Selkirk and Burnfoot, Hawick – Bannerfield Buskers and Burnfoot Buskers – has been nominated for the Community Project of the Year award, and Borderers can ensure their overall success by voting for them online.

The group’s leader, Sheila Sapkota, said: “Scottish music is part of our way of life and these traditions are carried on through the young folk involved in our outreach programme.