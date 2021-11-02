Young buskers nominated for award
Selkirk traditional music group, Riddell Fiddles, have been nominated for a community award in the national MG ALBA Scots Trad Music Awards.
The group’s Two Towns Housing Estate Youth Musical Outreach Programme in Bannerfield, Selkirk and Burnfoot, Hawick – Bannerfield Buskers and Burnfoot Buskers – has been nominated for the Community Project of the Year award, and Borderers can ensure their overall success by voting for them online.
The group’s leader, Sheila Sapkota, said: “Scottish music is part of our way of life and these traditions are carried on through the young folk involved in our outreach programme.
"By offering free tuition, instruments and local venues it has proved possible to allow music to flourish in areas where financial and geographical constraints might have proved to be a barrier.”