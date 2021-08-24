World-class pianist performs in Kelso church

Pianist Clare Hammond.

Known for her imaginative concert programmes, she will be introducing audiences to the works of Hélène de Montgeroult (1764-1836) and American composer William G. Still, both of whom she has been championing this year, alongside works by Brahms and Szymanowski.

She won the Royal Philharmonic Society's Young Artist Award in 2016, in recognition of outstanding achievement, and last year appeared at the International Piano Series at the Southbank Centre in London and at the Aldeburgh Festival.

In recent seasons she has performed with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, the BBC Symphony Orchestra, the Warsaw Philharmonic and the Swedish Chamber Orchestra, and given live recitals on BBC Radio 3.

Her recordings for the BIS label have been widely praised, with Gramaphone describing her as "a pianist of extraordinary gifts".

She is a passionate advocate for community engagement, performing for schoolchildren and giving recitals in prisons, and has given 45 world premieres, such is her enthusiasm for contemporary music.

The concert will take place in Kelso Old Parish Church on Thursday, September 2, at 7.30pm.

Tickets cost £15, however, there is free admission for children.