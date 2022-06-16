Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article

ROCK: The Eagles head to Murrayfield Stadium on Wednesday, June 22. Join Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit, with Vince Gill and Deacon Frey as they bring their highly anticipated and critically acclaimed tour to the UK. Expect classics like Hotel California, New Kid in Town, Take It Easy, One of These Nights, Take It to the Limit, Lyin' Eyes and The Boys of Summer. At Murrayfield they will be joined by special guests, Little Big Town who have taken home nearly 20 awards, including multiple Grammy and Emmy awards. Tickets here.

THEATRE: Babe Hardy and Stan Laurel have reduced more generations to tears of laughter than any other comedy double-act, or for that case solo comedian.At the Royal Lyceum right now, Covid permitting, Steven McNicoll and Barnaby Power have returned to the roles they first played on the Grindlay Street stage 17 years ago.Written by Tom McGrath, Laurel and Hardy finds the iconic mirth makers looking back over their lives, loves and friendship in a story that blends slapstick humour, melancholy and beautifully simple theatricality. With Covid forcing the cancellation of performances last week (as well as the end of the run of Sunshine On Leith at the King's) it is worth checking before heading to the theatre and, of course, wearing a mask in the theatre.Performances resume June 21 and run until June 25, tickets here.EDM: Eat, Sleep, Rave, Repeat. The Big Top concert series brings Norman Cook, better known as Fatboy Slim, one of the most successful dance artists of all time, to the Royal Highland Centre on Saturday 18 June. With numerous international hits it was Cook who helped usher in the mid-'90s big beat movement. Expect to hear all four hits from his second album, 1998's You've Come a Long Way, Baby, especially Praise You and Right Here, Right Now.Support comes from Absolute, Bklava and Sarah Story. Doors 5pm. Tickets available here.

Steven McNicoll as Oliver Hardy and Barnaby Power as Stan Laurel in the Royal Lyceum production of Tom McGrath's Laurel & Hardy

AWARDS: The Forth Awards are back at the Usher Hall on Thursday 23 June at 3pm, ready to recognise those living in our community as well as some of the biggest names in music and entertainment. As always the line-up of acts appearing on the day is top secret for now but to give you an idea of the calibre of act to expect, previous guest appearances have included Erasure, Lewis Capaldi, Simple Minds, Alesha Dixon and Pilot. ​Be sure not to miss out on an afternoon with the stars and your favourite presenters for Forth 1, tickets are here.MUSICAL: In the jungle... the lion roars tonight. Edinburgh Playhouse is another place where you'll hear the king of the Pridelands in good voice as Disney's magical stage production of The Lion King continues its month-long five star run.Based on the Academy Award-winning 1994 film of the same name, the much loved family favorite tells the story of a young lion prince living in the flourishing African Pride Lands. When tragedy strikes and Simba’s wicked Uncle Scar takes his father’s life, the young prince is forced to flee the Pride Lands, leaving the life he knew behind. Eventually, joined by two hilarious and unlikely friends, Simba starts life anew. But when a desperate plea from the now ravaged Pride Lands comes seeking the help of their now adult prince, Simba must fulfill his destiny to be king.A five star show, The Lion King prowls the Greenside Place venue until July 2, tickets here.

