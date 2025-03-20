Waterboys hitting road to promote star turn of an album

Waterboys frontman Mike Scott at the 2014 Isle of Wight Festival (Photo by Tim P Whitby/Getty Images)

Veteran alternative rock act the Waterboys release their US film star-inspired 16th studio album next month and they’re hitting the road from May to promote it.

Titled Life, Death and Dennis Hopper, it’s out on Friday, April 4, via Sun Records, and it features guest appearances by Bruce Springsteen, Steve Earle, Fiona Apple and Taylor Goldsmith.

Made up of 25 tracks taking their cue from their 2020 album cut Dennis Hopper, it’s a song cycle charting the life of the late Easy Rider and Apocalypse Now actor in the context of his times, those being from his birth in Kansas in 1936 to his death in California in 2010 at the age of 74.

“It’s the story of Dennis Hopper’s life in songs and the story of his and our times,” said band frontman Mike Scott.

Late US actor Dennis Hopper at a ceremony to mark being given a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles in March 2010 (Photo: Gabriel Bouys/AFP via Getty Images)

“The arc of his life was the story of our times. He was at the big bang of youth culture in Rebel Without a Cause with James Dean and the beginnings of Pop Art with the young Andy Warhol.

“He was part of the counter-culture, hippie, civil rights and psychedelic scenes of the 1960s. In the 1970s and ’80s, he went on a wild ten-year rip, almost died, came back, got straight and became a five-movies-a-year character actor without losing the sparkle in his eye or the sense of danger or unpredictability that always gathered around him.

“It begins in his childhood, ends the morning after his death, and I get to say a whole lot along the way, not just about Dennis, but about the whole strange adventure of being a human soul on planet earth.”

That latest release arrives almost three years after 2022’s All Souls Hill, a No 94 hit, the last one put out by the London-formed band, together from 1983 to 1993 and since 1998, and 42 years on from their self-titled debut.

In the interim, they’ve made the album chart’s top ten four times, with 1990’s Room to Roam and 1993’s Dream Harder, both No 5s; 2017’s Out of All This Blue, a No 8; and a 1991 greatest-hits collection that made it to No 2, as well as notching up one top-five single, 1991’s reissue of The Whole of the Moon, a No 3 hit after reaching No 26 six years prior.

2025’s tour for Edinburgh-born Scott, 66, and his often-changing band includes five Scottish dates and six not far south of the border.

The former are at Aberdeen Music Hall on Wednesday, June 11; Glasgow Royal Concert Hall on Thursday, June 12; Edinburgh’s Usher Hall on Friday, June 13; and Glasgow’s Barrowland on Saturday and Monday, June 14 and 16.

The latter are at Gateshead’s Glasshouse International Centre for Music on Saturday, May 10; Blackpool Opera House on Monday, May 12; York Barbican on Thursday, May 15; Stockton Globe on Saturday, May 24; Leeds’ O2 Academy on Tuesday, June 17; and Northumberland’s Lindisfarne Festival on Saturday, August 30.

For ticket details, go to https://www.mikescottwaterboys.com/