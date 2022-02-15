Jim Steinman’s Bat Out of Hell runs at the Edinburgh Playhouse, Greenside Place, until Saturday, March 19, bringing to life the legendary anthems of Steinman and Meat Loaf while telling the story of Strat, played by Adamson, the forever young leader of rebellious gang The Lost as he falls in love with Raven, the beautiful daughter of the tyrannical ruler of Obsidian.

A top, high energy night of rock and roll, the cast thunder through the powerhouse renditions of the hits I’d Do Anything For Love (But I Won’t Do That), Paradise By The Dashboard Light, Two Out Of Three Ain’t Bad, Dead Ringer For Love and Bat Out of Hell.

Tickets here

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bat Out of Hell star Glenn Adamson tells Edinburgh Evening News Entertainment Editor about performing the songs of Meat Loaf and Jim Steinman on stage

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.