Visit Jedburgh for a Birl ‘n’ a beer

All smiles at a previous Birl 'n' Beer event. Photo: Bill McBurnie.

A celebration of great music and refreshing brews, Birl ’n’ Beer was established as one of the top attractions on the town’s annual calendar before the Covid-19 pandemic struck.

And now, it looks like being one of the first live music events to take place in the Borders since the most recent relaxation of restrictions.

It’s not been an easy time for lovers of music, or the local musicians themselves, so this should be the perfect chance to kick back a little.

Organisers are now delighted to announce that the event will be back in full swing from noon until 10pm on September 4 at Jedburgh Town Hall.

Musical entertainment will feature George Inglis, folk and blues musician Jenny Biddle, Acoustic Gallagher, The Jockuleles, Gus Boyd, Jedburgh Instrumental Band and Reidhle.

Complementing that great line-up will be beers from Tempest Brew Co, First and Last Brewery, Born in Scotland, Thistly Cross Cider and Broughton Brewery and craft gins, as well as a range of soft drinks.

Organiser Chris Scott said: “It will be a great opportunity for friends and family to get together and enjoy a thoroughly friendly social occasion … something we have all been waiting for."

Hosts for the day are the Jedburgh Rotary Club.