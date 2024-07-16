Bob Dylan performing on stage in Los Angeles. Picture: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images | Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

US rock legend Bob Dylan is on his way back to Scotland, just over two years since his last visit.

That last stop-off was a two-night stand at Glasgow’s Scottish Event Campus Armadillo in October 2022 and his upcoming visit will also be for two shows but this time 50 miles to the west at Edinburgh’s Usher Hall, on Tuesday and Wednesday, November 5 and 6.

They’ll be the Minnesota-born 83-year-old’s first perfomances in the capital for almost a decade and a half and just his fifth and sixth ever, his only prior visits having been to the city’s old ABC Theatre in 1966 and Greenside Place’s Playhouse twice in 1995 and once in 2009.

His Edinburgh shows are among ten UK dates announced this week, the others including one on Sunday, November 3, at Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool; another on Friday, November 8, at Nottingham’s Motorpoint Arena; and three at London’s Royal Albert Hall from Tuesday, November 12, plus visits to Bournemouth and Wolverhampton.

Dylan – famous for hits such as 1965’s The Times They are A-Changin’, Like a Rolling Stone and Positively 4th Street – is still on the road to promote 2020’s Rough and Rowdy Ways, his 39th studio album and first set of original material since 2012.

Including the digital-only singles Murder Most Foul, I Contain Multitudes and False Prophet, it was a No 1 hit following its release in June 2020, his first chart-topper here since 2015’s Shadows in the Night and ninth all told.

The veteran singer-songwriter’s last Scottish shows featured nine of that LP’s ten tracks among their 17 songs but he’s not been playing any on recent dates on his current Outlaw Music Festival tour of the US with Willie Nelson, John Mellencamp and Robert Plant and Alison Krauss.

Tickets to see Dylan at Lothian Road’s Usher Hall, priced £69.85 to £130.35, plus booking fees, go on sale this Friday, July 19, from 9am. For details, go to https://www.usherhall.co.uk/whats-on/bob-dylan-rough-and-rowdy-ways

For information on his other shows, go to https://www.bobdylan.com/on-tour/