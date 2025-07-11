US rock legend Bob Dylan returning for third set of Scottish dates in three years

Bob Dylan pictured in Los Angeles in February 2015 (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Rock legend Bob Dylan is bringing his ongoing tour in support of his 2020 album Rough and Rowdy Ways back to Scotland for the third time in three years.

The 84-year-old is returning to Glasgow’s Scottish Event Campus Armadillo on Sunday and Monday, November 16 and 17, as part of a 13-date UK and Irish tour.

That’ll be the third time the US singer-songwriter’s tour to promote his 39th studio album has come to Scotland, following two dates at the Armadillo in October 2022 and two at Edinburgh’s Usher Hall last November.

His nearest other date is at Leeds’ First Direct Arena on Friday, November 14, and he’s also playing in Brighton in East Sussex, Coventry in the West Midlands, Swansea in Wales, Belfast in Northern Ireland and Killarney and Dublin in the Republic of Ireland.

Minnesota-born Dylan’s latest Glasgow dates come just short of six decades on from his first, also his first Scottish date ever, at the city’s old Odeon Theatre in May 1966.

Tickets for his Armadillo show go on sale next Thursday, July 17, and the day after for his Leeds show. For details, go to https://www.bobdylan.com/on-tour/

Dylan – best known for hits such as 1965’s The Times They are A-Changin’, Like a Rolling Stone and Positively 4th Street and 1973’s Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door – has been on the road in support of his latest album, his first set of original material since 2012, since November 2021.

Including the digital-only singles Murder Most Foul, I Contain Multitudes and False Prophet, it gave him his first UK no 1 since 2015’s Shadows in the Night and ninth all together.

Sets for Dylan’s Scottish shows last year featured nine of that LP’s ten tracks among their 17 songs but he’s not been playing any on recent dates on his latest Outlaw Music Festival tour of the US alongside Willie Nelson, Billy Strings and Sheryl Crow.

Though he hasn’t released any new music of his own for five years, the rock veteran duets with Barbra Streisand on a cover of Ray Noble and Al Bowlly’s 1934 single The Very Thought of You on her new LP, The Secret of Life: Partners, Volume 2, released in June.