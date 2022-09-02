US rock legend Bob Dylan announces extra UK shows

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bob Dylan on stage in 2015 in Los Angeles in California (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

The good news is that the 81-year-old singer-songwriter – famous for hits such as Like a Rolling Stone and Positively 4th Street – is lining up three further UK dates after eight of the nine originally scheduled, including two at Glasgow’s Scottish Event Campus Armadillo at the end of next month, sold out.

The bad news is that none are this side of the border.

The handiest of his additional shows for Scots is at Manchester’s O2 Apollo on Wednesday, November 2, the others being in Bournemouth and Oxford.

Bob Dylan performing at the Roskilde Festival in Denmark in 2019 (Photo by Helle Arensbak/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images)

Tickets for that date in north-west England go on sale on Monday, September 5, at 10am. Go to https://www.academymusicgroup.com/o2apollomanchester/events for details.

His only original UK date still with tickets up for grabs is at Nottingham Motorpoint Arena on Friday, October 28. They cost £75.95, £87.25 or £104.20 and they’re available via https://www.motorpointarenanottingham.com/

He’s also playing in London and Hull in England and Cardiff in Wales.

Minnesota-born Dylan is on tour to promote Rough and Rowdy Ways, his 39th studio album and first set of original material since 2012. Preceded by the digital-only singles Murder Most Foul, I Contain Multitudes and False Prophet, it was a No 1 hit upon its release in June 2020.

His Glasgow shows – on Sunday, October 30, and Monday, October 31 – are his first this side of Hadrian’s Wall since he played at the same venue in May 2017.