Top acts in landmark year at Peebles

Akela.

The quartet, Akela, has been selected by Music in Peebles’ patron Gina McCormack for her annual patron’s concert, at which she showcases rising stars of the classical music world (Sunday, February 5 at 2.30pm, at the Eastgate Theatre in Peebles).

The programme will include works by Mozart and Mendelssohn, and Carl Neilsen’s Andante Lamentoso, described by McCormack as “very intense, beautiful, and dedicated to the Danish painter Oluf Hartmann, at whose funeral it was played”.

The solo recital is by the distinguished pianist and teacher Duncan Honeybourne, as part of a Scottish tour (Friday, February 10, at 2.30pm, also at the Eastgate Theatre.

Duncan Honeybourne.

His programme will include a new piece specially written for Honeybourne by the Aberdeen-based composer Philip Cooke, Alexander Mackenzie’s Scenes from the Scottish Highlands, Schubert’s Drei Klavierstücke and the Piano Sonata No.3 by Brahms.

Future Music in Peebles concerts in this milestone year are as follows: March 7: “The queen of the Baroque violin” Rachel Podger gives a recital of Baroque and Early Music (Eastgate Theatre)

April [email protected] Haydn The Seven Last Words of our Saviour on the Cross, with the Fitzwilliam String Quartet (Peebles Old Parish Church).

Tickets are available from the Box Office, Eastgate Theatre and Arts Centre, Peebles, on 01721 725777 or online at www.eastgatearts.com.