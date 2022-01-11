The chief brings his new show to the Borders

Jack Docherty as Chief Commissioner Cameron Miekelson with First Minister Nicola Sturgeon in the "Chief's Election Interviews". Photo: BBC.

Docherty, who brings the fantastic Chief Cameron Miekelson to life is kicking off his one man play Nothing But following a critically acclaimed season at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, and is paying a visit to Peebles and Galashiels.

Nothing But is a tender, playful, darkly comic tale in which Docherty grapples with lost youth, infatuation, fatherhood, sex, secrets and truth, and has been described as a “love letter to Edinburgh, family and summer rain”.

Docherty started his career at the Edinburgh Festival in the 1980s and was twice shortlisted for the Perrier Award. He then went on to write for Spitting Image, Alas Smith and Jones, The Lenny Henry Show, Vic Reeves’ Big Night Out and many others.

Four series of Absolutely, Channel 4’s critically acclaimed, award-winning, cult sketch show followed, spawning spin-off sitcom, Mr Don and Mr George. He has also appeared in The Comic Strip, Red Dwarf and Have I Got News For You, and provided the voice for Aardman’s Oscar nominated short film Humdrum.

He’s bringing Nothing But to the Eastgate Theatre in Peebles on Thursday, March 17 at 7.30pm (tickets £15, £13 from www.eastgatearts.com).

And on Saturday, April, 9, he arrives at the MacArts venue in Galashiels, also at 7.30pm (tickets £15 from www.macarts.scot) before touring the rest of the UK, ending with a six-night performance in the Soho Theatre, London.

Docherty's more recent work includes the RTS Award-winning comedy Scotland In A Day for Channel 4, producing the BBC Scotland film No Holds Bard, writing the BBC2 sitcom The Cup and producing two series of BBC1 sitcom Old Guys.

He wrote and performed three series of Start/Stop for Radio 4 and its TV spin-off.