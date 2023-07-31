News you can trust since 1855
Strong programme for August at MacArts

MacArts in Galashiels has unleashed its August programme of events and it looks like another hot month, even if the weather isn’t.
By Kevin Janiak
Published 31st Jul 2023, 11:56 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st Jul 2023, 11:56 BST
Clann An Drumma bring their Uprising Tour to Galashiels on Tuesday, August 22.Clann An Drumma bring their Uprising Tour to Galashiels on Tuesday, August 22.
Mersault, a contemporary indie music band from Edinburgh, bring their unique blend of acoustic instruments and synth sounds on Friday, August 11.

Then a change of pace on Wednesday, August 16, sees Opera Bohemia presents Madama Butterfly – John Leo Wilkie’s acclaimed chamber production of Puccini’s masterpiece – including Scottish soprano Catriona Clark.

Singer/songwriter Megan Black appears on Saturday, August 19, along with support from 8 Days.

Mersault, appearing at MacArts on August 11.Mersault, appearing at MacArts on August 11.
    And on Tuesday, August 22, Celtic music maestros Clann An Drumma head to the venue as part of their Uprising Tour, that promises a “truly powerful and uplifting experience”.

    Tickets (various prices) available from www.macarts.scot

