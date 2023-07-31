Strong programme for August at MacArts
Mersault, a contemporary indie music band from Edinburgh, bring their unique blend of acoustic instruments and synth sounds on Friday, August 11.
Then a change of pace on Wednesday, August 16, sees Opera Bohemia presents Madama Butterfly – John Leo Wilkie’s acclaimed chamber production of Puccini’s masterpiece – including Scottish soprano Catriona Clark.
Singer/songwriter Megan Black appears on Saturday, August 19, along with support from 8 Days.
And on Tuesday, August 22, Celtic music maestros Clann An Drumma head to the venue as part of their Uprising Tour, that promises a “truly powerful and uplifting experience”.
Tickets (various prices) available from www.macarts.scot