Star pianists return to the Borders

Nigel Clayton and Imma Setiadi.

This will be the first in the new season of summer concerts promoted by the Borders Music and Arts Society on Thursday, May 12.

After a gap of two years due to the Covid pandemic, the BMAS is thrilled to be back presenting concerts featuring the best of young talent alongside well-established musicians.

Nigel Clayton is well-known to Borders audiences, performing regularly as a duo with violinist Gina McCormack, and his illustrious career as a chamber musician has taken him all over the globe.

He is a professor of piano at the Royal College of Music in London, and one of his star postgraduate students 10 years ago was Imma Setiadi from Indonesia, who was inspired to follow a similar path and has already established herself as a sought-after chamber musician and accompanist in London, holding Junior Fellowships at both the RCM and Trinity Laban Consewrvatoire.

Their exciting programme includes works by Schubert, Faure, Rachmaninov, Debussy and Chabrier.

The concert starts at 7.30pm, with a welcome glass of fizz from 7pm in Mellerstain’s Oval Room, and the chance to mingle with the artists over a glass of wine after the concert, all included in the £20 ticket price.

There’s a reduced price of £10 for under 25s and free entry for accompanied children under 10.