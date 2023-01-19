Special edition of Frightened Rabbit album due out in March

The new release features a re-print of vocalist Scott Hutchison’s original lyric notebook.

The anniversary edition will be available in recycled, clear, and blue and black marble vinyl.

The band members said: “Pedestrian Verse has always been the album we were most proud of as a band.

"It was written collectively and I think was the best and most mature example of Scott’s songwriting.

"That’s why we wanted people to see his lyric notes here and get an insight in to how he works on a song from start to finish.

"We’re immensely proud of this album and will be forever grateful for where it took us.”

