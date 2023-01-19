Special edition of Frightened Rabbit album due out in March
Selkirk's Frightened Rabbit are celebrating the 10th anniversary of their fourth album Pedestrian Verse by releasing a series of special vinyl editions, due out on March 17.
The anniversary edition will be available in recycled, clear, and blue and black marble vinyl.
A reprint of vocalist Scott Hutchison’s original lyric notebook will also be available for fans to purchase.
The band members said: “Pedestrian Verse has always been the album we were most proud of as a band.
"It was written collectively and I think was the best and most mature example of Scott’s songwriting.
"That’s why we wanted people to see his lyric notes here and get an insight in to how he works on a song from start to finish.
"We’re immensely proud of this album and will be forever grateful for where it took us.”
Produced by Leo Abrahams via Atlantic Records, the record landed Frightened Rabbit their first top 10 album.