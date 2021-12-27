Graham Coulson.

The production of Sleeping Beauty at the Victoria Halls in Selkirk is not to go ahead due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Graham Coulson, on behalf of Selkirk Community Panto, said: “It is with heavy heart that I need to share with you this evening that, in light of current Covid conditions, regretfully our production will not go ahead as planned.

“The Scottish Government’s guidance was a little less clear about the entertainment industry, but was very clear about social mixing.

“I know this will be a great disappointment to many people, but, it is the right and proper thing to do in trying to ensure that everyone can be as safe as possible.”

Tickets purchased can be used for next year’s production, or refunds are available.

Mr Coulson added: “We are very lucky here in Selkirk to have such a talented group of individuals of whom I am extremely proud of their commitment, energy, enthusiasm and fun, in order to bring light entertainment to the town.

“On a more positive note, we plan to bring the show to you next year on the same dates.

“Your tickets will be valid for the production next year, however if you should require a refund then this will be possible and further details will be posted once we have them to hand.

“On behalf of all the cast and crew, I would just like to thank you all for your continued support and hope you can fully appreciate the decision taken this evening.