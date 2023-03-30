Selkirk Silver Band success

Members of Selkirk Silver Band with their many awards.

Playing the test piece 'Chorale & Toccata' under the baton of Charlie Farren, who plays Bass Trombone with Championship section band Whitburn, the Souters earned their first ever win at the Scottish Championships and gained promotion to the second section.

The band now qualifies for the National Brass Band Championships of Great Britain to be held at Cheltenham Racecourse in September.

A band spokesperson told us: “The band’s success continued after the Scottish Championships with congratulations going to four of our young players who took first place in the Scottish Youth Ensemble Intermediate Finals. The ensemble comprised Ryan Borthwick, Ellen Douglas, Iris Deane and William Scott, and they played ‘Beatles for Four’ under their conductor Stuart Black.

Ryan Borthwick being presented with the awards from representatives from the Scottish Brass Band association along with the adjudicators.

"Thanks must go to Colin Kemp and Stuart Black for getting the ensemble to this point.

“Further success at the Scottish Youth Solo Finals included Iris Deane on Trombone taking second place in the Scottish Finals Intermediate solo section, Ryan Borthwick and William Scott gaining Silver awards in the Intermediate solo section, Freya McLeman winning a Silver award in the Youth Solo section and Selkirk Silver Band A ensemble (Freya McLeman and Ryan Borthwick) gaining a Gold award in the Youth ensemble section.

“A super day for Selkirk Silver Band young players.”

The hard work of fundraising now begins. If you’d like to support the band in any way, please get in touch by emailing [email protected]

Iris Deane, Ellen Douglas, William Scott & Ryan Borthwick pictured with guest conductor Stuart Black and adjudicator Brett Baker.

The band’s next outing is their Spring Concert on Saturday, May 13 in the Victoria Hall, Selkirk, featuring the Learners group and award-winning youth ensemble, along with guests Scottish Borders Youth Brass Band.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, April 28 at 10am in Scott’s Selkirk bookshop, with online ticket sales to follow.

Follow the band on Facebook and Instragram (Selkirk Silver Band) for future events and news.